Data: Morning Consult Brand Intelligence; Chart: Axios Visuals

Six months after CEO Elon Musk told investors that Tesla "does not have a demand problem" — which, to be fair, might've been true at the time — Tesla now appears to have a demand problem.

Driving the news: The company overnight "dramatically" cut prices of its Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S. by a weighted average of about $10,000, or 16%, according to Evercore ISI analysts.

Why it matters: Tesla has experienced a sharp drop in its stock price over the last several months as Musk's Twitter management led to criticism of his leadership — and as the company faces rising competition with no new vehicles ready to go.

Tesla's "net favorability" rating among consumers has fallen from 28.1% in March 2022 — the month before Musk offered to buy Twitter — to 12.8% in January 2023, according to Morning Consult Brand Intelligence survey data supplied to Axios.

The impact: The price cuts will likely juice demand but at the expense of a "significant impact" on Tesla's profit margins, Evercore ISI analyst Chris McNally writes.

Shares of several automakers, including Tesla, General Motors and Ford, fell Friday afternoon as investors appeared to fear the prospect of increased price competition.

But, but, but: The move will make more vehicles eligible for federal tax credits under the new standards, which disqualify more expensive models from eligibility.