Capitol rioter who rested feet on desk in Pelosi's office found guilty on 8 counts

Richard Barnett, a supporter of President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Richard Barnett, the man who was photographed with his feet propped on a desk inside the office of Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, was found guilty of eight charges by a federal jury on Monday, AP reports.

Details: The eight charges Barnett faced included theft of government property, civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding — Congress' meeting to certify the Electoral College count for the 2020 presidential election.

Two charges cite possession of a deadly weapon while he was in the Capitol building — a stun gun/walking stick combo he purchased in Rogers, Arkansas, the week before.

The big picture: Nearly 1,000 people have been charged with participating in the insurrection, including three active duty Marines.

While many have already faced trial, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, Barnett's trial was repeatedly delayed and finally started on Jan. 9.

What we're watching: Sentencing is scheduled for May 3, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.