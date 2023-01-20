3 active-duty Marines charged for storming Capitol

Trump supporters swarm a hallway in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Three active-duty U.S. Marines have been arrested and charged for storming the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to court documents.

Why it matters: They are the latest in a series of former and current military personnel to face consequences for participating in the deadly attack.

Details: Cpl. Micah Coomer and Sgts. Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were inside the Capitol for roughly 52 minutes after breaching the building, according to an FBI affidavit.

While inside they took several photos and videos, at one point placing a red MAGA hat on a statue to pose with it, per the affidavit.

Afterward, Coomer posted on Instagram a collection of photos with the caption "Glad to be apart [sic] of history," the affidavit said. In one Instagram conversation on Nov. 7, 2020, Coomer had allegedly expressed "his beliefs that the election was unfair and fraudulent."

He also at one point noted support for the far-right extremist group Boogaloo Bois, which has called for a second civil war.

Each Marine faces four misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct in the Capitol building with the intent to impede or disrupt Congress.

The big picture: The Pentagon has said that domestic extremism poses a serious threat to the military, with extremists often attempting to recruit service members into their movement.

It was a Marine who became the first known active-duty member of the military to be charged for involvement in the insurrection last May.

The majority of Proud Boys members indicted for sedition for violence during the Jan. 6 attack were also U.S. military veterans.

Go deeper: Defense Secretary Austin orders military "stand down" to address extremism