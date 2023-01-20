1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
3 active-duty Marines charged for storming Capitol
Three active-duty U.S. Marines have been arrested and charged for storming the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to court documents.
Why it matters: They are the latest in a series of former and current military personnel to face consequences for participating in the deadly attack.
Details: Cpl. Micah Coomer and Sgts. Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were inside the Capitol for roughly 52 minutes after breaching the building, according to an FBI affidavit.
- While inside they took several photos and videos, at one point placing a red MAGA hat on a statue to pose with it, per the affidavit.
- Afterward, Coomer posted on Instagram a collection of photos with the caption "Glad to be apart [sic] of history," the affidavit said. In one Instagram conversation on Nov. 7, 2020, Coomer had allegedly expressed "his beliefs that the election was unfair and fraudulent."
- He also at one point noted support for the far-right extremist group Boogaloo Bois, which has called for a second civil war.
- Each Marine faces four misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct in the Capitol building with the intent to impede or disrupt Congress.
The big picture: The Pentagon has said that domestic extremism poses a serious threat to the military, with extremists often attempting to recruit service members into their movement.
- It was a Marine who became the first known active-duty member of the military to be charged for involvement in the insurrection last May.
- The majority of Proud Boys members indicted for sedition for violence during the Jan. 6 attack were also U.S. military veterans.
Go deeper: Defense Secretary Austin orders military "stand down" to address extremism