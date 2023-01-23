Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy
In photos: Monterey Park honors mass shooting victims
The City of Monterey Park set up a memorial for the victims of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio mass shooting that left 10 people dead and 10 others injured, as community members gathered for a vigil on Sunday.
The big picture: Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo said in a statement the council "joins the community in expressing our shock and sadness" at Saturday night's shooting in the Los Angeles-area majority Asian American city on the eve of Lunar New Year. "We stand united together as we mourn," he added.
