A person pays their respects at a memorial for Monterey Park mass shooting victims at the Monterey Park Civic Center in California, where community members gathered for a vigil on Sunday, Jan. 22. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The City of Monterey Park set up a memorial for the victims of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio mass shooting that left 10 people dead and 10 others injured, as community members gathered for a vigil on Sunday.

The big picture: Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo said in a statement the council "joins the community in expressing our shock and sadness" at Saturday night's shooting in the Los Angeles-area majority Asian American city on the eve of Lunar New Year. "We stand united together as we mourn," he added.

People who brought flowers join another paying their respects at a memorial for Monterey Park mass shooting victims on Jan. 22. The suspect was later found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A woman places flowers at the memorial on Jan. 22. Photo: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Flowers and a candle placed outside the entrance to the Star Ballroom Dance Studio after police took down the crime scene tape in Monterey Park on Jan. 22. Photo: Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

A woman and a little girl place flowers at the memorial on Jan. 22. Photo: Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Tributes are left at City Hall in Monterey Park Jan. 22. Photo: Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

A makeshift memorial near the scene of the deadly shooting in Monterey Park on Jan. 2022. Photo: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos.