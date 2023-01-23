A sign on the door at Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra on Sunday. Photo: Dean Musgrove/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Los Angeles County authorities praised two civilians Sunday for disarming a gunman at an Alhambra, California, dance studio whom they believe was the same man they suspect was responsible for the Monterey Park mass shooting.

Driving the news: Police believe the suspect went to the Lai Lai Ballroom in the nearby city of Alhambra after the shooting in Monterey Park on the eve of Lunar New Year Saturday night, but Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a Sunday evening news conference that "some individuals wrestled the firearm away from him."

The big picture: The shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, a majority Asian American city, east of Los Angeles, killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others.

No one was injured in the second incident in Alhambra following the civilians' actions, which police said resulted in the suspect fleeing.

Authorities identified the suspect in both incidents as Huu Can Tran, a 72-year-old man whose body was found inside a cargo van following a standoff with police in Torrance, California. He died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, authorities said.

What they're saying: "Remember, the suspect went to the Alhambra location after he conducted the shooting [in Monterey Park], and he was disarmed by two community members who I consider to be heroes," Luna said.