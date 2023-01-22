Manchin on 2024 political ambitions: "Everything is on table"

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) was noncommital Sunday on whether he will seek reelection to the Senate in 2024.

Why it matters: Republicans are already eyeing West Virginia as a top seat to flip to regain control of the chamber.

One Republican, West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney, already announced he is running for Manchin's seat in 2024.

What he's saying: "I haven't made a decision what I'm going to do in 2024," Manchin said Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press, when asked whether he would run as a Democrat.

"I’ve got two years ahead of me now to do the best I can for the state and for my country," he said.

"Everything's on the table," Manchin, who also did not rule out running for president in 2024, added. He did rule out running for West Virginia governor in 2024.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that, when I make my decision, I make it based on ... what I think I can do to support and best for my country and my state," he said.

Zoom out: Democrats face a 2024 Senate map that is highly favorable to Republicans and they'll look to retain control of a number of seats, including some in states where former President Trump won in 2020.

In addition to West Virginia, candidates have entered Senate races in Indiana, Ohio and California.

