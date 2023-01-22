35 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Manchin on 2024 political ambitions: "Everything is on table"
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) was noncommital Sunday on whether he will seek reelection to the Senate in 2024.
Why it matters: Republicans are already eyeing West Virginia as a top seat to flip to regain control of the chamber.
- One Republican, West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney, already announced he is running for Manchin's seat in 2024.
What he's saying: "I haven't made a decision what I'm going to do in 2024," Manchin said Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press, when asked whether he would run as a Democrat.
- "I’ve got two years ahead of me now to do the best I can for the state and for my country," he said.
- "Everything's on the table," Manchin, who also did not rule out running for president in 2024, added. He did rule out running for West Virginia governor in 2024.
- "I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that, when I make my decision, I make it based on ... what I think I can do to support and best for my country and my state," he said.
Zoom out: Democrats face a 2024 Senate map that is highly favorable to Republicans and they'll look to retain control of a number of seats, including some in states where former President Trump won in 2020.
- In addition to West Virginia, candidates have entered Senate races in Indiana, Ohio and California.
