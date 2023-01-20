U.S. to send Ukraine $2.5 billion arms shipment

Soldiers are seen in the heavily damaged city of Bakhmut, Ukraine on Jan. 19. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The U.S. plans to send Ukraine a roughly $2.5 billion shipment of arms and equipment, the Department of State announced Thursday.

Driving the news: The package includes hundreds of additional armored vehicles, including Stryker armored combat vehicles and Avenger air defense systems, "to support Ukraine as it bravely defends its people, its sovereignty, and its territorial integrity," per the State Department.

The big picture: With the new aid package, the Biden administration has now sent about $27.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion.

The U.S. had already authorized a new military aid package for Ukraine earlier this month, worth more than $3 billion.

What they're saying: "Russia alone could end this war today. Until it does so, we will stand United with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged his Western partners to deliver Ukraine "the vaccine against Russian tyranny," meaning more sophisticated weapons like longer-range missiles, Axios' Dave Lawler reports.