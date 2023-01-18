China's economy posted its slowest annual growth since 1976, another indication the post-COVID world economy could be vastly different from the decades that preceded the pandemic.

Why it matters: Since it burst onto the world economic stage in the early 1990s, China's economy has been a central driver of business decisions in virtually every part of the world economy.

This includes Australian and Brazilian miners, oil producers in the Gulf, British and American bankers, Argentinian farmers, and German automakers.

The combination of the world's largest population, with some of the fastest rates of economic growth — in the 1990s and early 2000s China regularly grew more than 10% per year — made the People's Republic the single-most important contributor to global economic growth.

Driving the news: New numbers from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed its economy expanded by just 3% for the full year, down from 8.1% in 2021.

Between the lines: Some on Wall Street seemed to think the Chinese government's official numbers — often looked at skeptically by independent analysts — could be a bit too rosy.

What they're saying: "It is very surprising in our view that the reported numbers for December were not worse, given the large Covid wave in the month," Goldman Sachs economic analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Context: Analysts tie the country's recent economic ills to its harsh "Zero COVID" lockdown policies, which wreaked havoc last year.

The situation doesn't seem to have improved much since those policies, which provoked startling public protests in the authoritarian state. Beijing has eased them in recent weeks, setting off a surge of infections and deaths.

Yes, but: China's economic problems go beyond the virus.

Years of a speculative frenzy in housing have caught up with the country. Home prices are now deflating, and major homebuilders appear dangerously over-indebted.

The government's sudden confrontation with its formerly high-flying tech sector spooked global investors, prompting foreign investors to pull capital from the country.

The impact of the virus, as well as growing political tensions with major trading partners such as the U.S., are driving diversification away from Chinese supply chains.

What's next: Now, a long-predicted demographic downturn in the country has also arrived.

Numbers released by China on Tuesday showed its population shrank for the first time since the 1960s, as deaths outpaced births.

While birthrates have long been slowing in China — a typical phenomenon as countries become more affluent — it marks a major tipping point.

The bottom line: The combination of geopolitical tensions, domestic disarray and demographic decline mean it's all but impossible that China's economy regains its previous vigor.