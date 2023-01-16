Climate activist Greta Thunberg (R) leading protesters in an impromtu dance on the edge of the open pit mine in North Rhine-Westphalia, Erkelenz, Germany, on Sunday, Jan. 15. Photo: Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters were physically removed by police in western Germany from a demonstration protesting a coal mine Sunday, per Politico.

The big picture: Officers carried a smiling and laughing Thunberg away from the site near the mine at the village of Lützerath that's been the scene of clashes between police and climate change protesters after they said she didn't comply with a request to leave, German outlet Bild reports.

Thunberg accused police of "violence" as officers began to clear the massive protest site Wednesday, per the BBC.

By the numbers: Police said Sunday they had evicted the remaining 300 activists from the protest site Sunday, according to the BBC.

Police said 70 officers were wounded and a medical worker with climate protesters said 20 activists were hospitalized with injuries during clashes with Saturday night, DW reports.

Context: Activists are trying to stop plans to demolish Lützerath to make way for a coal mine expansion.

Germany's government and utility RWE argue the coal is necessary for energy security, AP notes.

In photos: Police clear coal protest site

Police, fire department and specialists from German energy company RWE on Jan. 15 standing in front of the entrance to a building where two activists have entrenched themselves in a tunnel. Photo: Thomas Banneyer/picture alliance via Getty Images

Police officers lead a climate activist off the site in Lützerath. Photo: Federico Gambarini/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

A climate activist leaving a tree house in Lützerath after police accessed the structure on Jan. 15. Photo: Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

Two climate activists stand on a pole at Lützerath. TPhoto: Federico Gambarini/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Police officers push a climate activist in a wheelbarrow from the site in Lützerath on Jan. 15. Photo: Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos and further details on the protest and the mining plans.