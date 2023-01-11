Stephanie McMahon resigns as WWE co-CEO

Stephanie McMahon has resigned as co-CEO and chairman of the board of WWE, the company announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: McMahon's resignation comes days after her father Vince McMahon announced he was appointing himself back to WWE's board to lead a potential sale process.

Nick Khan, who had been serving as co-CEO with Stephanie McMahon, was named sole CEO.

Catch up quick: The elder McMahon announced last week that he had elected himself executive chairman and appointed former WWE presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to the board, via a written consent order.

JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey Speed, and Alan Wexler were removed from WWE's board. Two more board directors — Ignace Lahoud and Man Jit Singh — resigned the following morning.

The big picture: Vince McMahon, who retired last year amid a sexual misconduct scandal, is returning to lead WWE through a potential sale process as well as its next round of media rights talks.

