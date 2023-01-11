FAA computer outage sparks flight delays across U.S.

United Airlines planes are seen at Newark Airport in July. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

More than 1,000 flight delays were reported across the U.S. Wednesday morning after a key FAA computer system failed.

The latest: The FAA said that it had ordered a pause on domestic flight departures until at least 9 a.m. ET as it worked to restore its Notice to Air Missions System, which sends notifications to pilots about flight restrictions, hazards and broken equipment.

The delays would allow it "to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," it said.

In an earlier update, the FAA wrote on Twitter that "operations across the National Airspace System are affected.

By the numbers: As of 7:20 a.m. ET, there were 1,230 flight delays within, into, or out of the U.S. on Wednesday, according to data from FlightAware.

There were also 108 flight cancellations within, into, or out of the U.S.

The big picture: The Notice to Air Missions System provides pilots with critical information regarding changes that may affect their flights.

These might include airspace closures, a taxiway closure at an airport, or even the presence of equipment near the runway, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.