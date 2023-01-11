Updated 3 mins ago - Economy & Business
FAA computer outage sparks flight delays across U.S.
More than 1,000 flight delays were reported across the U.S. Wednesday morning after a key FAA computer system failed.
The latest: The FAA said that it had ordered a pause on domestic flight departures until at least 9 a.m. ET as it worked to restore its Notice to Air Missions System, which sends notifications to pilots about flight restrictions, hazards and broken equipment.
- The delays would allow it "to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," it said.
- In an earlier update, the FAA wrote on Twitter that "operations across the National Airspace System are affected.
By the numbers: As of 7:20 a.m. ET, there were 1,230 flight delays within, into, or out of the U.S. on Wednesday, according to data from FlightAware.
- There were also 108 flight cancellations within, into, or out of the U.S.
The big picture: The Notice to Air Missions System provides pilots with critical information regarding changes that may affect their flights.
- These might include airspace closures, a taxiway closure at an airport, or even the presence of equipment near the runway, per Axios' Andrew Freedman.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.