McCarthy outlines some concessions made to conservatives
At a conference meeting Tuesday, House Republican leadership presented some — but not all — of the private concessions made to Freedom Caucus members in exchange for their support of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, multiple members told Axios.
Driving the news: Many Republicans had been in the dark over the details, outlined in a document that only some of them have seen and others refuse to talk about.
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said before the conference meeting she planned on "raising hell" about "whatever potential backroom deals may have been done."
- Afterward, Mace said McCarthy outlined certain policies but left out "other side deals for chairmanships and committee assignments. ... We won’t know until the steering process is actually over," she said.
- NRCC chair Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.), who said he's seen the document, said it does not contain promised chairmanships for specific members.
The existence of a "secret three-page addendum" containing "the most controversial concessions" that McCarthy made was first reported by Punchbowl News.
- One of those concessions is seats set aside for conservatives on the Rules Committee and Appropriations Committee.
The intrigue: Some members involved in the negotiations have also suggested there is no official document. “We had a verbal handshake agreement with Speaker McCarthy,” said Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.).
- Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), chair of the powerful conservative Republican Study Committee, said he hasn’t seen the document, but “I am told that it exists, but we’re free to come look at it … I guess in [McCarthy’s] office.”