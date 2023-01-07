Protesters hold signs during a demonstration over the death of Mahsa Amini. Photo: Erhan Demirtas/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Iran has executed two more men as the country looks to crack down on nationwide protests, according to multiple reports.

The big picture: Four people have been executed in connection with the ongoing protests that are challenging the country's theocracy.

Nationwide demonstrations began in September over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died after being arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the country's dress code, the Associated Press reports.

Driving the news: Both Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini were hanged on Saturday, CNN reports, citing the state-affiliated Fars News.

The two men were convicted of killing Seyed Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Basij military force in November. The Basij have been deployed to major cities where they have sparred with protesters.

The court of first instance sentenced the two men to death in early December, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports. On Tuesday, the country's supreme court upheld the death ruling.

Karami was an Iranian-Kurdish karate champion, while Hosseini was a volunteer coach, according to CNN.

Zoom out: At least 517 protesters have been killed and 19.262 others detained from the nationwide protests, according to the latest figures from the Human Rights Activists News Agency.

At least 41 people have received death sentences since the protests began in September, according to Iranian media reviewed by CNN. But that number could be higher.

Two people were executed in December in response to the protests, which sparked even more outrage across Iran.

