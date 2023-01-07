Skip to main content
2 hours ago - World

Iran executes two men accused of killing Revolutionary Guard member

Herb Scribner
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration over the death of Mahsa Amini. Photo: Erhan Demirtas/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Iran has executed two more men as the country looks to crack down on nationwide protests, according to multiple reports.

The big picture: Four people have been executed in connection with the ongoing protests that are challenging the country's theocracy.

  • Nationwide demonstrations began in September over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died after being arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the country's dress code, the Associated Press reports.

Driving the news: Both Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini were hanged on Saturday, CNN reports, citing the state-affiliated Fars News.

  • The two men were convicted of killing Seyed Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s Basij military force in November. The Basij have been deployed to major cities where they have sparred with protesters.
  • The court of first instance sentenced the two men to death in early December, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports. On Tuesday, the country's supreme court upheld the death ruling.
  • Karami was an Iranian-Kurdish karate champion, while Hosseini was a volunteer coach, according to CNN.

Zoom out: At least 517 protesters have been killed and 19.262 others detained from the nationwide protests, according to the latest figures from the Human Rights Activists News Agency.

  • At least 41 people have received death sentences since the protests began in September, according to Iranian media reviewed by CNN. But that number could be higher.
  • Two people were executed in December in response to the protests, which sparked even more outrage across Iran.

More from Axios:

Iran protesters call for 3-day strike as pressure builds

UN launches probe into violence against protesters in Iran

"No going back": Gen Z at the forefront of protests in Iran

Go deeper