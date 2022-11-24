Skip to main content
UN launches probe into violence against protesters in Iran

Shawna Chen
Photo of people silhouettes as the raise Iranian pre-Islamic flags in the air at a protest

Protestors wave Iranian pre-Islamic revolution flags in front of UN headquarters on Nov. 24, 2022 in Geneva. Photo: Valentin Flauraud/AFP via Getty Images

The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday voted to create "a new fact-finding mission to investigate" recent violence against protesters in Iran.

The big picture: The Iranian government has cracked down aggressively on protests that began in September in response to the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in custody. More than 300 people have been killed in the demonstrations, including dozens of children, according to the UN.

What they're saying: "It pains me to see what is happening in the country," Türk said at the council's special session on Thursday. "The images of children killed. Of women beaten in the streets. Of people sentenced to death."

  • "Since the protests began, security forces have reportedly responded by using lethal force against unarmed demonstrators and bystanders who posed no threat to life," Türk said. "In blatant disregard of international rules on the use of force."
  • Security forces such as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij forces "have used live ammunition, birdshot and other metal pellets, teargas and batons," he noted.
  • "The unnecessary and disproportionate use of force must come to an end."

Worth noting: Khadijeh Karimi, Iran's deputy of the vice president for women and family affairs, claimed during the session that "Western authorities and their interventions in internal affairs of Iran [...] turned the peaceful assemblies into riots and violence."

  • But it's young women in particular who are leading the movement, experts tell Axios' Ivana Saric, not just in major cities but in smaller towns all across the country.

