Iran executes man arrested in Tehran demonstrations

A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in Brussels in September against her death in police custody. Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities in Iran executed a man in connection with months-long protests against the country's ruling party on Thursday, state media reported.

The big picture: It's believed to be the first execution in response to the protests, which were triggered by the Sept. 16 death in Tehran police custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was detained for wearing an "improper hijab," Iran's mandatory head covering.

Photo: Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam/Twitter

The Iranian judiciary-linked Mizan website claimed that the executed man, identified as Mohsen Shekari, had injured a security guard with a machete during unrest in Tehran.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of the Oslo-based activist group Iran Human Rights, was among the activists warning that the execution of the protester could be the first of many in the country.

By the numbers: Iranian authorities have charged over 2,000 people since the unrest began last September, per DW.