Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in an NFL game in November. Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "has shown remarkable improvement" in the last 24 hours and "appears to be neurologically intact," the Buffalo Bills said Thursday, citing University of Cincinnati Medical Center physicians.

Driving the news: The Buffalo Bills safety is still "critically ill" after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier this week, per the team.

“His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress,” the Bills said.

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam tweeted Thursday that Hamlin "is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement."

Hamlin's agent, Ron Butler, told CNN that the Bills safety is holding hands with his family.

Catch up quick: Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night in Cincinnati after taking a hit to the chest from a routine tackle.

Medical professionals gave him oxygen and administered CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) to bring back his heartbeat, Axios' Kendall Baker reports.

Hamlin's uncle Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday that his nephew was still on a ventilator, but he was improving.

On Wednesday, Hamlin was “in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement," according to the Bills.

Experts say Hamlin likely experienced commotio cordis, a rare event that happens due to a blow to the chest wall, Baker writes. Fewer than 30 cases are reported annually according to the National Library of Medicine.

The big picture: Thousands of people have shared their support and prayers for Hamlin in the days following the tragic incident.

More than 221,000 people have donated to Hamlin's fundraiser for a Pittsburgh-area toy drive.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," Hamlin’s family said in a statement. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans across the country."

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.