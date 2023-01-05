Top Cheney aide joins Adam Mendelsohn's Upland Workshop

Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney talks with her aide Jeremy Adler. Photo: by David Hume Kennerly/Center for Creative Photography/University of Arizona via Getty Images

Jeremy Adler, most recently a senior communications aide to former Rep. Liz Cheney and with the January 6 committee, is joining Adam Mendelsohn's firm Upland Workshop to grow their New York City presence, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Adler, who also served under former House Speaker Paul Ryan, will bring a crucial number of political contacts to the strategic communications firm and expand their work on the East Coast.

He will simultaneously continue to work for Team Cheney and her future political endeavors as an advisor.

Details: Upland Workshop — which focuses on technology, media, finance, and sports — launched in March 2020 and has grown its team to 10 employees, some of whom are former journalists and worked for Vice President Kamala Harris and Nike.

Top clients include LeBron James and investment firm Main Street Advisors.

Mendelsohn, Upland's CEO, formerly served as Arnold Schwarzenegger's deputy chief of staff while he was governor of California, and has long worked with James and his business partner Maverick Carter.

What they're saying: "If you look at Meta, if you look at Uber, if you look at Amazon, Airbnb — some of the most dynamic companies have communications professionals in-house that came out of politics. When you work in the world Jeremy's coming from ... it teaches you about communications in a way that's very unique and different," Mendelsohn told Axios.