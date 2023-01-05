Top Cheney aide joins Adam Mendelsohn's Upland Workshop
Jeremy Adler, most recently a senior communications aide to former Rep. Liz Cheney and with the January 6 committee, is joining Adam Mendelsohn's firm Upland Workshop to grow their New York City presence, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Adler, who also served under former House Speaker Paul Ryan, will bring a crucial number of political contacts to the strategic communications firm and expand their work on the East Coast.
- He will simultaneously continue to work for Team Cheney and her future political endeavors as an advisor.
Details: Upland Workshop — which focuses on technology, media, finance, and sports — launched in March 2020 and has grown its team to 10 employees, some of whom are former journalists and worked for Vice President Kamala Harris and Nike.
- Top clients include LeBron James and investment firm Main Street Advisors.
- Mendelsohn, Upland's CEO, formerly served as Arnold Schwarzenegger's deputy chief of staff while he was governor of California, and has long worked with James and his business partner Maverick Carter.
What they're saying: "If you look at Meta, if you look at Uber, if you look at Amazon, Airbnb — some of the most dynamic companies have communications professionals in-house that came out of politics. When you work in the world Jeremy's coming from ... it teaches you about communications in a way that's very unique and different," Mendelsohn told Axios.
- Mendelsohn emphasized that Upland "doesn't do partisan politics" but supports "the people and causes we need right now."
- “I’ve had the privilege of working with Congresswoman Cheney to creatively and strategically deliver her powerful message and I couldn't be more excited to bring what I’ve learned to the very dynamic people and organizations partnering with Upland Workshop," Adler said.