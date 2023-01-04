1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Democrats go to war over Sam Bankman-Fried ties in Chicago primary
An unlikely figure is making an appearance in the Democratic primary for Chicago's mayor: FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
Driving the news: Mayor Lori Lightfoot is going after one of her many opponents in a new TV ad out today, shared first with Axios, that highlights Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia's ties to and financial support from Bankman-Fried.
- Garcia has pledged to donate the $2,900 in direct contributions he received from the disgraced crypto billionaire to charity after the FTX scandal broke.
- But there's nothing he can do about the cash Bankman-Fried's Protect Our Future PAC independently spent in support of Garcia in his congressional primary last year.
The backdrop: Bankman-Fried was arrested last month in the Bahamas and later charged with eight counts of fraud, conspiracy, campaign finance law violations and money laundering. He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.
- There's already a crowded field of challengers lining up to try to unseat Mayor Lightfoot in the Feb. 23 contest, including Rep. Garcia and several other Illinois lawmakers and activists.
- There will be a runoff in April if no one gets 50% of the vote next month.
The big picture: Dozens of Democrats and Republicans received support from Bankman-Fried last cycle, as he made his way through Washington to try to garner favor with lawmakers.
- He had positioned himself to be something of a Democratic kingmaker in the 2024 election after becoming one of the largest Democratic donors in 2020.