Winter storm hits Plains, Midwest with severe threat in South

Extreme winter weather is set to batter the Plains and upper Midwest on Monday and Tuesday with heavy snow and power outages while potentially unleashing strong tornadoes in the South.

The big picture: This latest storm originated over the Pacific and crashed ashore along the West Coast as an atmospheric river event over the weekend. Cities in the path of the severe weather on Monday include Memphis, Little Rock and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The threat will shift eastward on Tuesday with intense snow of 1-to-2 inches per hour expected for southern South Dakota and southwest Minnesota, according to a National Weather Service online forecast discussion.

Heavy rain in parts of the Mississippi Valley and the Gulf Coast could trigger flash flooding.

Why it matters: It’s poised to bring multiple hazards — including a severe winter threat — to the Central U.S. and significantly thwart travel once again this holiday season as ice accumulations make road conditions dangerous.

Threat level: The National Weather Service has issued a level 3 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms through Monday night, including a potential for strong tornadoes from eastern Texas to northern Louisiana, all of Arkansas, and parts of Oklahoma.

What they’re saying: There’s a good chance flights out of Denver International Airport will be canceled on Monday, NWS Boulder said in a tweet, citing a “pretty unique” report out of DIA that indicated less than a quarter mile visibility.

Tuesday might be the worst for snow and ice accumulations in Minnesota, according to NWS Twin Cities, which urged residents to prepare for power outages and fallen trees on Monday.

The storm beginning Monday night and into Tuesday in Des Moines could mean roads develop at least a quarter inch of ice, said the local NWS, prompting “significant travel disruptions.”

