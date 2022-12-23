Raimondo channels CEOs' case for holiday cheer

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is broadcasting in public what she hears in private from top CEOs: The economy can avoid a recession.

Why it matters: After defying political expectations in 2022, team Biden is taking a victory lap on the economy — and wants to drown out any recessionary chatter in 2023.

The goal is to focus on the positive: Avoid any self-fulfilling chatter about a recession, and help the economy stick a soft landing.

What they're saying: “By and large, people are reasonably optimistic,” Raimondo told Axios in an interview. "I talk to CEOs every week, across industries, across sizes ... little, big industrials, retail, banks.”

“I talk to airline CEOs, and they will say: If I just did my business every day — and didn't read the newspaper — I would never be using the word 'recession.'"

"No one's gearing up for a bad year. And some people, depending on what they sell, are gearing up for a great year," she said.

The backstory: After the economy contracted in the first two quarters of the year, talk of a recession bubbled up on financial networks all summer, with the White House getting roped into discussing the technical definition of a recession.

In October, President Biden allowed that "a very slight recession" was possible, but downplayed the likelihood.

Later that month, the Commerce Department reported that the economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate in the third quarter. On Thursday, those figures were revised upward, with growth at 3.2%.

Job growth has stayed strong, for an average monthly gain of 272,00 jobs over the last three months.

Zoom in: While retail sales disappointed in November, suggesting a subpar holiday shopping season, consumer confidence spiked this month to the highest level since April.

Readers of the Axios Macro newsletter are cautiously optimistic, Axios' Neil Irwin and Courtenay Brown reported Wednesday.

The 800 respondents for the "Axios Macro Consensus" anticipate continued overall economic growth, and see recession odds as a 50/50 proposition.

Reality check: While inflation has dropped from June's peak of 9.1% to 7.1% in November, top officials know they have more work to do.

“There are concerns about certain sectors of the economy like housing [and] tech,” Raimondo said. “Tech over-hired.”

Earlier this month, Biden acknowledged that “prices are still too high" — but insisted that "things are getting better, headed in the right direction."

While White House officials talk of avoiding a recession, Fed chair Jay Powell is much less optimistic.

“I wish there [was] a completely painless way to restore price stability,” he said at a press conference earlier this month, after the Fed raised rates by half a percent. “There isn't."

What we’re watching: Raimondo, 51 — who, before joining the adminsitration, was Rhode Island's first woman governor — has faced criticism from the left for keeping an open line to CEOs. The American Prospect tallied that she met with an average of one corporate executive a day.

That outreach, coupled with her frequent conversation with big banks, has fueled speculation that she’s angling to replace Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, if there’s a big economic team shake-up.

Asked directly about her Treasury intentions, Raimondo responded: “My answer on and off [the record]: I don't want the job. I have a job. I like the job. Janet is doing her job. She's fantastic.”

The bottom line: Biden officials know they aren’t out of the woods yet — especially heading into a likely presidential campaign that Republicans will contest, in part, on the economy. A recession, mild or severe, is still possible.

But at the moment, Team Biden is breathing a sigh, especially compared to last year.

“Every single CEO I talk to says supply chains are so much better,” Raimondo said. “It was a much more stressful time a year ago than it is now.”