Nationwide inflation slowdown
How Americans experience inflation depends not just on what they purchase, but also where they live. November’s Consumer Price Index report offered good news on that front: price gains slowed in every region, most notably in the West.
- There, inflation rose 7.1% in the 12 months through last month, dropping a full percentage point from the last reading in October.
Between the lines: Of the major regions, inflation is highest in the South — thanks in part to shelter costs accelerating at a more rapid pace.
- Prices in that region increased 7.7% in the year ending in November, still well-below the peak of 9.8% in June.
The South is home to one metro area where prices are rising faster than most others tracked by the government.
- In Florida's Tampa Bay area, prices rose 9.6% over the 12 months ending in November — falling below 10% for the first time since January.