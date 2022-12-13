Inflation cools in November for the second-straight month

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Following a cooler-than-expected inflation reading in October, consumer price gains slowed even further last month: the Consumer Price Index rose 7.1% in the year ending in November, down from 7.7% the prior month, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Inflation is still way too high, but the data offers some hope that it can ease alongside a still-healthy economy.

By the numbers: On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.1%, slower than the 0.4% in October.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, also continued to ease. On a monthly basis, it rose 0.2% — up 6% over the 12 months ending in November.

In October, those figures were 0.3% and 6.3%, respectively.

Where it stands: The Federal Reserve has raced to try to get inflation under control, raising interest rates at a historic clip — moves that risk throwing the economy into a recession.

Officials will likely raise rates by a smaller (but still historically huge) amount following a two-day policy meeting that concludes on Wednesday.

That will come after surprisingly cooler inflation readings, though officials have warned that its war on inflation is far from over.

Editor’s note: This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

