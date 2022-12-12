2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Yellen says inflation will be "much lower" by end of 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects to see a reduction in inflation in the U.S. in 2023, according to her interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that broadcast Sunday.
What they're saying: "I believe by the end of next year, you will see much lower inflation if there's not an unanticipated shock," Yellen told CBS' Norah O'Donnell in their interview.
- Asked if families should be worried about a recession in 2023, Yellen said: "There's a risk of a recession. But it certainly isn't, in my view, something that is necessary to bring inflation down."
The big picture: The Consumer Price Index is due out on Tuesday, following last week's release of another key inflation measure, the Producer Price Index, which showed PPI was up 7.4% for the 12 months ended in November. That's down from 8.1% in the year ended in October —the lowest reading since May 2021.
- Core PPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.4%, compared to the 0.2% forecasters had expected and food prices increased by 3.3% in November.
