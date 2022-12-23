Key inflation gauge shows price increases cooled again in November

A measure of inflation watched closely by the Federal Reserve showed yet another month of cooling price increases, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

Why it matters: It's the latest data to point to slowing of still-high inflation — alongside moderating consumer spending — as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates aggressively to slow the economy in an effort to get inflation down to its 2% target.

By the numbers: The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index rose 5.5% in the 12 months through November, down from 6.1% in the prior month.

Core PCE, which excludes food and fuel costs, rose 4.7%, slowing from the 5% in October.

The report also offered details about consumer spending, savings and income in November. After-tax incomes rose 0.4%, outpacing the 0.1% monthly rise in the PCE index (and the 0.2% monthly rise in core PCE).