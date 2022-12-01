A gauge of inflation that top economic policymakers monitor showed price gains slowed in October, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

Why it matters: Inflation remains stubbornly high, but the data is the latest to offer some hope that decades-high inflation is showing signs of slowing.

By the numbers: The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, rose 0.3% in October — as it did in August and September.

Prices rose 6% over the year through October, slowing from the 6.3% registered in September.

It's the so-called "core" measure of inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, that cooled notably. Core PCE rose 0.2% in October, after two consecutive months of 0.5% increases.

Prices rose 5% from October 2021, compared to the 5.2% in September.

Details: The report also provided details about consumer income and spending behavior in October.

Personal incomes, after taxes, rose 0.7% — outpacing the 0.3% increase in consumer prices.

Consumer spending rose 0.5%, the most since January, as shoppers spent more on dining out and new vehicles.

The big picture: This read on inflation offers a similar message to that of the Consumer Price Index, the alternate measure of price gains released a few weeks ago: Inflation cooled in October.

Still, the single month of data isn't enough for the Fed to back off its interest rate hiking campaign.

Fed chair Jerome Powell signaled that the Fed could begin raising rates by a smaller amount as soon as later this month.

Yes, but: Powell cautioned that there had not yet been "clear progress" on inflation and that the central bank still had "more ground to cover."