Congress set to reform how presidential elections are certified

Congress is poised to pass legislation — as part of a sweeping annual spending bill — to reform an 1887 law that determines how presidential elections are certified by Congress.

Why it matters: The bill is Congress’ response to former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the resulting ransacking of the Capitol by his supporters on Jan. 6.

Among Trump’s schemes were pressure campaigns to have lawmakers vote against certifying the Electoral College results and to have then-Vice President Pence attempt to unilaterally reject electors.

Driving the news: The Senate on Thursday voted 68-29 to pass the annual spending bill that serves as the vehicle for the reform bill, which was crafted by a bipartisan group of senators earlier this year.

The House is expected to vote on the bill later Thursday, ahead of a Friday deadline to keep the government funded and avert a shutdown.

The details: The bill would make it more difficult to contest electors at the joint session of Congress to certify presidential elections. That includes:

Raising the threshold to force a vote on an electoral objection from one House member and one senator to a fifth of each chamber.

Clarifying the vice president’s role in the counting as purely ceremonial.

Specifying that states can only extend voting in presidential elections if necessitated by “extraordinary and catastrophic” events.

Requiring Congress to accept electors sent by governors to crack down on the ability of other state officials to send competing electoral slates.

It would also include a measure aimed at addressing flaws in the process for transitioning from one presidential election to another – a response to the General Services Administration's three-week delay in providing transition resources to then-President-elect Biden in 2020.