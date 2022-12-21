1 hour ago - World
Zelensky arrives in D.C. for first trip since Russia invasion began
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his first international trip since Russia invaded his country 300 days ago.
Driving the news: Zelensky and President Biden will have an "in-depth, strategic discussion" at the White House about the war, additional U.S. military aid and tightening sanctions on Russia, a senior U.S. official told reporters. The two will then hold a press conference before Zelensky visits Capitol Hill for meetings and to address a joint session of Congress.
- During his D.C. visit — which will last just "a few short hours," per the U.S. official — Biden announced close to $2 billion in additional U.S. military aid including, for the first time, the Patriot missile defense system.
- Congress is poised to pass $45 billion in additional military and economic aid to Ukraine this week as part of its $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, bringing total U.S. assistance to over $100 billion.
Yes, but: Some members of the incoming House Republican majority have expressed deep reservations about continuing to send aid to Ukraine.
- Meanwhile, the Biden administration has also been reluctant to approve shipments of certain weapons Zelensky has requested, such as longer-range missiles, out of concern that could lead to escalation with Russia.
- The visit will be an opportunity for the Ukrainian president to make his case in person that increased support is needed.