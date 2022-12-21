Zelensky arrives in D.C. for first trip since Russia invasion began

Ukrianian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a news conference in Kyiv on Nov. 3. Photo: Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his first international trip since Russia invaded his country 300 days ago.

Driving the news: Zelensky and President Biden will have an "in-depth, strategic discussion" at the White House about the war, additional U.S. military aid and tightening sanctions on Russia, a senior U.S. official told reporters. The two will then hold a press conference before Zelensky visits Capitol Hill for meetings and to address a joint session of Congress.

During his D.C. visit — which will last just "a few short hours," per the U.S. official — Biden announced close to $2 billion in additional U.S. military aid including, for the first time, the Patriot missile defense system.

Congress is poised to pass $45 billion in additional military and economic aid to Ukraine this week as part of its $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, bringing total U.S. assistance to over $100 billion.

Yes, but: Some members of the incoming House Republican majority have expressed deep reservations about continuing to send aid to Ukraine.