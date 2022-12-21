Skip to main content
1 hour ago - World

Zelensky arrives in D.C. for first trip since Russia invasion began

Dave Lawler
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a news conference in Kyiv on Nov. 3. Photo: Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his first international trip since Russia invaded his country 300 days ago.

Driving the news: Zelensky and President Biden will have an "in-depth, strategic discussion" at the White House about the war, additional U.S. military aid and tightening sanctions on Russia, a senior U.S. official told reporters. The two will then hold a press conference before Zelensky visits Capitol Hill for meetings and to address a joint session of Congress.

Yes, but: Some members of the incoming House Republican majority have expressed deep reservations about continuing to send aid to Ukraine.

  • Meanwhile, the Biden administration has also been reluctant to approve shipments of certain weapons Zelensky has requested, such as longer-range missiles, out of concern that could lead to escalation with Russia.
  • The visit will be an opportunity for the Ukrainian president to make his case in person that increased support is needed.
