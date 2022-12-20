Taliban ban women from Afghanistan's universities

Afghan women in Injil District of Herat Province on Dec. 17. Photo: Mohsen Karimi/AFP via Getty Images

The Taliban on Tuesday banned women from attending Afghanistan's public and private universities, AP reports.

Why it matters: It's the latest revocation of women's freedoms in Afghanistan since the Taliban regained control following the U.S.' withdrawal and the collapse of the country's presidential republic.

The ban comes weeks after the Taliban banned women from public parks and gyms.

A Taliban government spokesman said the ban would take effect immediately until further notice, per AP.

What they're saying: "This is a shameful decision that violates the right to education for women and girls in Afghanistan," Human Rights Watch said Tuesday in a statement posted on social media.

"The Taliban are making it clear every day that they don't respect the fundamental rights of Afghans, especially women," the statement continued.

The big picture: After the Taliban established a new government in the country in September 2021, the group initially claimed that it would honor women's rights within the "frameworks" of Islamic law.

Despite the claim, the Taliban quickly moved to renege freedoms women and girls had enjoyed under the previous government by restricting their movement, employment, access to secondary schools and what they can and cannot wear while in public.

The changes have largely been facilitated through its "Ministries of Prayer and Guidance and the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice," which was formerly Afghanistan's women's ministry.

Go deeper: