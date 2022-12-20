Rep. Suzan DelBene picked to lead House Democrats' campaign arm

Incoming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday announced the selection of Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2024 cycle.

Why it matters: DelBene will be tasked with winning back House Democrats' majority after a narrow loss to Republicans this year that saw the current DCCC chair, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), lose his own seat.

What they're saying: Jeffries, in a statement, noted that DelBene – who won reelection this year by 27 points – previously held a swing district, calling her a "battle-tested, former Frontline member."

Jeffries said she brings a "sharp political instinct, proven fundraising ability as well as serious management and operational experience inside and outside government."

As an example of DelBene's "keen political instincts," Jeffries pointed to her campaigning on behalf of Rep-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez, whose victory over Trump-aligned Joe Kent in a Trump district was one of the biggest upsets of 2022.

Jeffries also noted that, before redistricting put her in a safer seat, her district was already shifting from purple to blue-tinted: "Rep. DelBene won a tough seat as a Red-to-Blue candidate, held a tough seat as a Frontline candidate and then put that tough seat out of reach."

Between the lines: Picking a member who holds a solidly blue seat avoids the pitfalls that befell Maloney and his predecessor, Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), both of whom faced unexpectedly tough races while steering Democrats' national campaign.

House Democrats voted 166-38 last month to reverse a rule passed in 2016 that made the DCCC chairmanship a position selected by a vote of the caucus, rather than by leadership appointment.

The details: DelBene is the outgoing chair of the centrist New Democrat Coalition and a Jeffries ally who was first elected in 2012, the same year as Jeffries.

She previously served as the DCCC's finance co-chair in 2018 – when Democrats' fundraising dominance was a decisive factor in their landslide victory – and its frontline co-chair in 2020.

What we're watching: Democrats' 2024 strategy will center on districts won by President Biden in 2020 but flipped or held by House Republicans in 2022, according to a House Majority PAC memo reported by Axios.