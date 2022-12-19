Elon Musk asked Twitter users in a poll Sunday evening whether he should "step down as head" of the company.

Driving the news: Musk launched the poll hours after Twitter faced criticism for announcing it would ban accounts used to promote other accounts on other specific social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.

"Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again," tweeted Musk, who said he "will abide by the results of this poll."

What else he's saying: "The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive," Musk tweeted.

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," the billionaire Twitter owner said in another tweet.

The big picture: Musk's recent focus on Twitter has left some Tesla investors frustrated, with one of them suing him over the size of his Tesla compensation package, per Axios' Sara Fischer.

Musk told a Delaware judge in a hearing as part of the lawsuit last month that he plans to "reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time."

