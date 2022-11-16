Elon Musk says he plans to find a new leader for Twitter

Elon Musk on Wednesday told a Delaware judge that he plans to "reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time."

Driving the news: Musk's recent focus on Twitter, which he took ownership of three weeks ago have sparked frustration amongst Tesla investors. One of them is suing Musk over the size of his Tesla compensation package, and the Delaware hearing was part of that lawsuit.

On Monday, Musk said in a tweet (since deleted) that he plans to sleep at Twitter's headquarters until the "org is fixed."

The big picture: The company is in the midst of a major restructuring under Musk that has pushed thousands of employees and contractors out.

Of note: Musk has long argued that the CEO title is "made up" and "doesn't mean anything."