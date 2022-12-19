A shooting just north of Toronto, Canada, left victims people dead and another with serious injuries in a local hospital Sunday evening, police said.

Details: The suspect also died in the shooting that happened at a condo in the city of Vaughan around 7:20pm, per a statement from York Regional Police.

"When police arrived, an interaction occurred between the officers and a male subject and the subject was shot," according to the statement. "He was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The sixth shooting victim was expected to survive their injuries, CBC News reports.

What they're saying: York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween told reporters one of his officers was among those fatally shot and that investigators were still looking into a motive for the shooting. He described the scene as "horrendous."

The big picture: Mass shootings are not a common occurrence in Canada and the City of Toronto noted it was rated as the world's second-safest in 2021. Fatal shootings have risen rom 134 in 2013 to 277 in 2020, according to Statistics Canada.