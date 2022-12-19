5 people killed in Canada condo shooting
A shooting just north of Toronto, Canada, left victims people dead and another with serious injuries in a local hospital Sunday evening, police said.
Details: The suspect also died in the shooting that happened at a condo in the city of Vaughan around 7:20pm, per a statement from York Regional Police.
- "When police arrived, an interaction occurred between the officers and a male subject and the subject was shot," according to the statement. "He was pronounced deceased at the scene."
- The sixth shooting victim was expected to survive their injuries, CBC News reports.
What they're saying: York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween told reporters one of his officers was among those fatally shot and that investigators were still looking into a motive for the shooting. He described the scene as "horrendous."
The big picture: Mass shootings are not a common occurrence in Canada and the City of Toronto noted it was rated as the world's second-safest in 2021. Fatal shootings have risen rom 134 in 2013 to 277 in 2020, according to Statistics Canada.
- A nationwide handgun sales ban came into effect in October as Canadian officials moved to reduce gun violence and the number of handguns in circulation.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced in 2020 rules to ban the AR-15 and other semi-automatic rifles.