Croatia wins third place in World Cup over Morocco

Luka Modric of Croatia applauds during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Photo: Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Croatia has officially won the third-place match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The big picture: This is the second-straight World Cup where Croatia has finished within the top three, having lost the 2018 World Cup final to France.

Driving the news: Croatia won the match, 2-1, after more than 95 minutes of play and a second half that did not feature a goal.

Joško Gvardiol scored first for Croatia in the seventh minute, but Morocco's Achraf Dari equalized with a header two minutes later, making the score 1-1.

It was Croatia's Mislav Oršić who hit the game-winner in the 42nd minute.

Background: On the eve of the World Cup final, the two teams that lost in the semifinals compete for third place in a mostly ceremonious affair.

How we got here: Both teams had relatively surprising runs that included upsetting major tournament favorites.

Croatia's 2022 World Cup journey nearly led them back to the World Cup final for the second straight tournament.

The team's biggest result this tournament was upsetting juggernaut Brazil, the No. 1 team in the world, in the quarterfinals.

Croatia had a number of draws throughout the World Cup, tying Morocco, Belgium, and Japan (who were defeated on penalties). The team also beat Canada, 4-1.

Morocco had a dream run at the World Cup, just missing out on the finals after losing to tournament heavyweight France.

The Atlas Lions upset both Spain in the round of 16 and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the quarterfinals on their road to the third-place match.

What's next: All eyes turn to Sunday's World Cup final where Argentina and Lionel Messi will contend with reigning champions France.

More from Axios:

Protests and upsets at the World Cup

Qatar says 400-500 migrant workers died due to World Cup

U.S. Soccer briefly alters Iranian flag in show of support for protesters