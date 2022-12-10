Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal. Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal squad has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a shocking upset to Morocco.

Why it matters: Portugal's 1-0 loss knocked the squad out of the tournament in what might have been Ronaldo's final World Cup.

Morocco is the first African country in history to make the semifinals of the World Cup.

Portugal advanced through the group stage into the knockout round with relative ease, save for a surprise loss to South Korea in the team's final group stage match. Ronaldo's side breezed through the round of 16 with a 6-1 win over Switzerland.

Details: Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri headed in a goal in the 42nd minute to give his country the lead in what had been a tight affair. Despite multiple attempts by Portugal to score, Morroco held on.

Context: Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup for the Morocco affair after he was previously benched for the Switzerland match. Ronaldo subbed into the match in the 51st minute but went scoreless.

Ronaldo was out of the starting lineup after Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he was not happy with Ronaldo's reaction after being substituted off the pitch in the team's final group game against South Korea, ESPN reports.

Zoom out: Controversy surrounding Ronaldo has hovered over the team since the World Cup began.

Ronaldo lashed out at his former club Manchester United last month, criticizing the team for trying to force him out last summer.

Ronaldo and Manchester United then agreed to part ways, sending Ronaldo into free agency amid his World Cup campaign.

What's next: Ronaldo hinted before the tournament this would his final World Cup.

"I expect Qatar could be my final World Cup," he told beIN Sports, per Bleacher Report. "I often go on holidays there, to Qatar as well as Dubai. I am happy because for sure it will be [my] last international tournament."

