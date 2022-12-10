Journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

Grant Wahl, soccer journalist, at a World Cup match in Hartford, Conn in 2014. Photo: Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Grant Wahl, a highly-revered soccer journalist, died Friday while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Driving the news: Wahl's death came after he collapsed during coverage of the World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands, according to multiple media reports.

Wahl’s agent, Tim Scanlan, told the New York Times that Wahl went into "acute distress" in the final moments of the match. He was taken to a hospital where he passed away.

State of play: U.S. officials "have been in close communication" with Wahl's family since the incident, according to Ned Price, a State Department spokesman.

"We are engaged with senior Qatari officials to see to it that his family’s wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible," Price said.

Grant Wahl sick at World Cup

Context: Wahl had not been feeling well throughout the tournament, Scanlan said.

“He wasn’t sleeping well, and I asked him if he tried melatonin or anything like,” Scanlan told NYT. “He said, ‘I just need to like relax for a bit.’”

Grant wrote on Dec. 5 that he had been feeling sick and that staff at the World Cup said he had bronchitis.

“My body finally broke down on me,” he wrote. “Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you. What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”

Grant Wahl: What to know

Zoom out: Wahl was a longtime journalist at Sports Illustrated, where he wrote the cover story on LeBron James and covered the U.S. men's soccer team.

More recently, he provided coverage of the Qatar World Cup through his own newsletter, detailing human rights abuses and protests at the world tournament.

He also detailed an experience where he was detained for wearing an LGBTQ+ rights shirt.

Responses to Grant Wahl's death

What they're saying: “Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game,” U.S. Soccer said in a statement.

"Grant made soccer his life's work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us."

Major League Soccer said it was "shocked, saddened and heartbroken" over Wahl's passing. "He was a kind and caring person whose passion for soccer and dedication to journalism were immeasurable," MLS said.

LeBron James said in a postgame interview Friday that Wahl's passing was "a tragic loss."

More from Axios:

The tiniest World Cup host ever

Protests and upsets at the World Cup

Qatar says 400-500 migrant workers died due to World Cup