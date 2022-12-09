Neymar gestures on the ground during the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil is out of the World Cup after losing in a penalty shootout to Croatia on Friday in the FIFA World Cup’s quarterfinals.

Why it matters: Brazil is a five-time World Cup winner and is currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the world.

Croatia was a slight underdog, ranked No. 12 in the world. The squad was the runner-up in the 2018 World Cup.

Brazil's loss will end superstar Neymar's 2022 campaign.

Details: Brazil and Croatia remained deadlocked through the first and second halves. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković put on a masterclass performance, snatching save after save to keep the Croatians in the fight.

Neymar scored in extra time in the 106th minute before Bruno Petkovic leveled things for Croatia in the 118th minute.

Croatia knocked out Brazil after scoring more goals in the penalty shootout (4-2).

What’s next: Croatia will face the winner of Argentina vs. Netherlands, which takes place later on Friday.

The big picture: The 2022 World Cup has been packed with low-scoring matches and shocking results. It kicked off with Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina. More recently, South Korea upset Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal 2-1, too.

