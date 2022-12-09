Brazil, Neymar out of the World Cup after dramatic match with Croatia
Brazil is out of the World Cup after losing in a penalty shootout to Croatia on Friday in the FIFA World Cup’s quarterfinals.
Why it matters: Brazil is a five-time World Cup winner and is currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the world.
- Croatia was a slight underdog, ranked No. 12 in the world. The squad was the runner-up in the 2018 World Cup.
- Brazil's loss will end superstar Neymar's 2022 campaign.
Details: Brazil and Croatia remained deadlocked through the first and second halves. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković put on a masterclass performance, snatching save after save to keep the Croatians in the fight.
- Neymar scored in extra time in the 106th minute before Bruno Petkovic leveled things for Croatia in the 118th minute.
- Croatia knocked out Brazil after scoring more goals in the penalty shootout (4-2).
What’s next: Croatia will face the winner of Argentina vs. Netherlands, which takes place later on Friday.
The big picture: The 2022 World Cup has been packed with low-scoring matches and shocking results. It kicked off with Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina. More recently, South Korea upset Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal 2-1, too.
