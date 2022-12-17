U.S. launches new "China House" to coordinate Beijing policy

The State Department has created a new Office of China Coordination, or "China House," to coordinate U.S. policies related to the country, the department said in a release Friday.

Why it matters: The office aims to manage the United States' competition with China and "advance our vision for an open, inclusive international system," the department said.

Details: The State Department said in its release that the "China House" will help Secretary of State Antony Blinken modernize his department and prepare for "the decade ahead."

China presents "the most complex and consequential geopolitical challenge we face," the State Department said.

The new group will include China experts from throughout the State Department, who will "work shoulder to shoulder" with experts in economics, technology and international security to develop the Biden administration's plan for working with Beijing.

Flashback: Blinken has been a longtime critic of China, saying in a speech last May that the country poses the "most serious, long-term challenge" to the international order.

“China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order — and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do it,” Blinken said, per Axios.

