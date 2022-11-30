Blinken: Chinese government’s repression of protests a “sign of weakness”

The Chinese government's efforts to suppress the ongoing, unprecedented public protests over the country's zero-COVID policies are a "sign of weakness," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News' Andrea Mitchell on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Chinese censors have hastened to delete social media posts and articles about the protests, even as internet users race to screenshot and repost content related to the protests.

Chinese authorities flooded protest sites in major cities on Monday and Tuesday in order to discourage gatherings, CNN reported.

Results for "blank sheet of paper" and "white paper" have been censored on the Chinese internet, according to the BBC.

China's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission on Tuesday vowed to "resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces," AP reported.

"Political and legal organs must take effective measures to … resolutely safeguard national security and social stability,” it said in a statement.

What they're saying: Asked about the Chinese government's crackdown on protesters, Blinken said that China needs to find a way to deal with the COVID-19 virus that "also answers the needs of people."

"I think any country where you see people trying to speak out, trying to speak up, to protest peacefully, to make known their frustrations — whatever the issue is — in any country where we see that happening and then we see the government take massive repressive action to stop it, that's not a sign of strength. It's a sign of weakness," Blinken said.

