Appeals court denies GOP-led effort to retain Title 42 immigration policy

A man from Michoacan State walks with his daughter and son through the campsite of Mexican asylum seekers in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on Dec.13, 2019. Photo: Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images

An appeals court on Friday denied a GOP-led effort to retain the Trump-era Title 42 policy that allows the U.S. to expel migrants at the southern border without the chance for asylum, AP reports.

Why it matters: After a lengthy litigation battle, Title 42 is set to expire next Wednesday. Fifteen GOP-led states had made a last-ditch bid to block its termination last month, AP writes.

