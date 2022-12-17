16 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Appeals court denies GOP-led effort to retain Title 42 immigration policy
An appeals court on Friday denied a GOP-led effort to retain the Trump-era Title 42 policy that allows the U.S. to expel migrants at the southern border without the chance for asylum, AP reports.
Why it matters: After a lengthy litigation battle, Title 42 is set to expire next Wednesday. Fifteen GOP-led states had made a last-ditch bid to block its termination last month, AP writes.
Editor's note: This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.