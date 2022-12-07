Biden administration to appeal ruling blocking Title 42 immigration policy

Immigrants register with authorities after being permitted to seek political asylum on Dec. 2, 2022 in Brownsville, Texas. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

The Biden administration is appealing a federal judge's ruling that blocks the government from expelling migrants without the chance for asylum under the Title 42 policy.

Driving the news: In a notice of an appeal filed Wednesday, the government argued that Title 42 is lawful and valid, and that the court erred in its decision.

District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan granted a request from the Department of Justice last month for a five-week delay before ending the use of Title 42.

The stay is in effect from Nov. 15 to Dec. 20.

The big picture: The federal government has used the Trump-era policy, implemented as a public health measure in response to COVID, to stem the unprecedented tide of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border, Axios' Shawna Chen and Ivana Saric report.

