Biden administration to appeal ruling blocking Title 42 immigration policy

Sareen Habeshian

Immigrants register with authorities after being permitted to seek political asylum on Dec. 2, 2022 in Brownsville, Texas. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

The Biden administration is appealing a federal judge's ruling that blocks the government from expelling migrants without the chance for asylum under the Title 42 policy.

Driving the news: In a notice of an appeal filed Wednesday, the government argued that Title 42 is lawful and valid, and that the court erred in its decision.

  • District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan granted a request from the Department of Justice last month for a five-week delay before ending the use of Title 42.
  • The stay is in effect from Nov. 15 to Dec. 20.

The big picture: The federal government has used the Trump-era policy, implemented as a public health measure in response to COVID, to stem the unprecedented tide of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border, Axios' Shawna Chen and Ivana Saric report.

