Migrants who are in a camp on the Mexican bank of the Rio Grande called with cardboard and shouts of protest for the return of the exception to Title 42 for Venezuelans in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on November 01, 2022. (Photo by Christian Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A federal judge has blocked the Biden administration from expelling migrants without the chance for asylum under the Title 42 policy.

Why it matters: The federal government has used the Trump-era policy, implemented as a public health measure in response to COVID, to stem the unprecedented tide of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Biden administration said it would end the policy earlier this year, but a federal judge in a separate case blocked its termination after a group of Republican-led states sought intervention.

Tuesday's decision is the result of a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on behalf of a group of asylum-seeking families.

What they're saying: District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan wrote in the 49-page ruling that enactment of the Title 42 order was "arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act."

"Particularly in view of the harm Plaintiffs face if summarily expelled to countries they may be persecuted or tortured, the Court therefore vacated the Title 42 policy," said Sullivan, who was appointed by former President Clinton.

ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt, who led the lawsuit, said in a statement that the policy has "caused enormous harm to tens of thousands of asylum seekers."

"Hopefully this is the end of this shameful policy that was inconsistent with America’s values and legal commitments."

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately return a request for comment.

Worth noting: A top official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has testified that the Title 42 directive was not developed internally but rather "handed" to them.