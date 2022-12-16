Judge warned in 2021 of Club Q shooter's plans for mass attack, records show

A memorial outside of Club Q on Nov. 22, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photo: Chet Strange via Getty Images

A judge dismissed a 2021 kidnapping case against the Club Q shooter despite raising concerns about the suspect's violent behavior and stockpiling of weapons for a possible shootout, according to transcripts obtained by AP.

Why it matters: The revelations underscore previous questions about law enforcement's knowledge of Anderson Lee Aldrich's history and whether more aggressive action could have prevented the Club Q shooting, which killed five people and left more than a dozen others injured.

Details: Aldrich was charged with kidnapping and felony menacing in 2021 after allegedly stockpiling weapons, ammo, body armor and bomb-making materials and threatening to harm family members with a vow to become "the next mass killer."

During a hearing in August 2021, Judge Robin Chittum told Aldrich, "You clearly have been planning for something else."

"It didn’t have to do with your grandma and grandpa," Chittum noted. "It was saving all these firearms and trying to make this bomb, and making statements about other people being involved in some sort of shootout and a huge thing. And then that’s kind of what it turned into."

Chittum also knew about Aldrich’s struggles with emotional instability and mental health, saying at one point that "it’s going to be so bad" if Aldrich doesn't get treatment.

The charges, however, were dismissed this past July after prosecutors declined to make the case for pursuing the charges, AP reports.

The big picture: Law enforcement officials say Aldrich, "immediately" opened fire on people upon entering the LGBTQ nightclub with an AR-15-style rifle.