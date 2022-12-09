Club Q shooting suspect: Unsealed documents show dropped 2021 charges

A makeshift memorial for the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in November 2022. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

A Colorado judge on Thursday unsealed documents involving dropped charges against the suspected Club Q mass shooter stemming from a June 2021 bomb threat incident during which the suspect vowed to become "the next mass killer."

Why it matters: In the aftermath of the shooting at Club Q that left five people dead and more than a dozen others injured, previous charges against the suspect raised questions as to whether authorities could have seized weapons and ammo the suspect possessed under Colorado’s “red flag” law.

The unsealed documents revealed that prosecutors dropped the 2021 case against Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, after the suspect's family members refused to cooperate with authorities and stand as witnesses during a trial.

The incident involved Aldrich allegedly planning to stockpile weapons, ammo, body armor and bomb-making materials at a family member's home and threatening to harm family members.

During the standoff, Aldrich's grandparents fled the home and nearby homes were evacuated, per the documents.

The standoff ended after Aldrich surrendered. Aldrich was initially jailed on suspicion of felony menacing and kidnapping. Aldrich was eventually charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of felony menacing and spent about two months in jail, the documents show.

What they're saying: El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen said during a press conference Thursday that police seized two weapons and other items from the house while executing a search warrant after the incident.

Allen said the weapons were a handgun without a serial number, model number, or make — also called a "ghost gun" — and a semi-automatic rifle.

The district attorney said the weapons remain in the custody of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and were never returned to Aldrich.

Allen said he did not believe the 2021 case would have prevented the shooting at Club Q but could not explain why without impacting the investigation and prosecution of the shooting.

"You're just going to have to accept that statement that it would not have prevented Club Q," he said to a reporter during the conference. "Obviously, the firearms seized in that case are still in our possession. You can take that and I think extrapolate out to what that means."

The big picture: Colorado authorities had refused to speak about the dropped charges because state law requires dismissed cases to be sealed.

Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Robin Chittum ordered to unseal the case, ruling that public interest "greatly outweighed" Aldrich's right to privacy and a fair trial, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Aldrich was present during the unsealing hearing on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Aldrich was formally charged with 305 counts, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault and bias-motivated crimes.

Go deeper: Club Q shooting suspect charged with 305 counts