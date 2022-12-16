Brittney Griner makes first public comments since coming home from Russia

WBNA star Brittney Griner arrives in the U.S. on Dec. 9 after she was freed from Russian detention. Photo: U.S. Army South/Miguel Negron

WNBA star Brittney Griner on Friday made her first official statement since coming home from Russia, saying in an Instagram post that "the last 10 months have been a battle at every turn."

What she's saying: It "feels so good to be home," Griner wrote, explaining how she survived 10 months of Russian imprisonment and what she plans to do next.

"I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going," Griner said. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help."

Griner thanked her wife, members of the WNBA, U.S. officials and President Biden for their efforts to secure her release.

"President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too," Griner said. "I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you."

"Every family deserves to be whole."

The big picture: Griner's comments came on the day she left the military medical facility in Texas, where she has been since the Biden administration completed a prisoner swap for her earlier this month.

Griner left the facility Friday, CNN reports.

What's next: Griner said she intends "to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season."

"I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon," she said.

More from Axios:

How the Biden admin says Brittney Griner's release happened

Griner dunks in first basketball workout since Russian detention