Griner dunks in first basketball workout since Russian detention

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury runs out of the tunnel before game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals on Oct. 13, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner did a light basketball workout on Sunday and pulled off a dunk in her first move back after nearly 10 months behind bars in Russia.

Driving the news: "If she wants to play, it will be for her to share. She has the holidays to rest and decide what's next without any pressure," Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, told ESPN.

"She's doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways."

Colas said that Griner, who arrived in the U.S. on Friday, has no immediate plans to leave Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, where she is undergoing a routine medical evaluation, CNN reports.

Griner has also not said when or if she plans to return to the WNBA, ESPN reports.

What she's saying: "There's no timeline on her return at this point. She's reintegrating into a world that has changed for her now," Colas said.

"From a pure security standpoint she's not going to be able to move in the world the way she did. It's not a fate that she asked for, but I think she's going to try to utilize her fame for good."

What to watch: Colas said that Griner could issue a public statement "this week," ESPN reports.

