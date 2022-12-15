Thurgood Marshall being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court in October 1967. Photo: Getty Images

The House voted Wednesday for a bust of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice, to replace one of the chief justices who wrote the racist 1857 Dred Scott decision denying Black Americans citizenship.

Driving the news: The House passed legislation by voice vote that directs the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library to remove a marble bust from near the entrance to the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the Capitol of the former Chief Justice Roger Taney and replace it with one of Marshall.

A marble bust of Roger Taney, former chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, sculpted in 1877, on display in the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

The big picture: The bill passed in the Senate last week after stalling there after the House earlier passed the legislation and will be sent to President Biden's desk to sign into law.

What they're saying: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), who with Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) introduced the legislation in 2020, praised civil rights icon Marshall on the House floor for conveying "that which drives America forward — inclusion, equality, perseverance and justice."