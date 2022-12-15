Skip to main content
Musk sells another batch of Tesla stock

Rebecca Falconer
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pictured as he attends the start of the production at Tesla's "Gigafactory" on March 22, 2022 in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the electric vehicle company's "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, Germany, in March. Photo: Patrick Pleul/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk has sold some 22 million Tesla shares worth $3.58 billion, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday.

Details: The Tesla CEO sold the shares in the company over three days, from Monday to Wednesday, per the filings.

The big picture: Filings last month showed Musk had sold at least $3.95 billion worth of Tesla shares since completing his $44 billion takeover of Twitter despite publicly stating twice this year that he didn't plan to sell any more shares in the electric vehicle maker.

