Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the electric vehicle company's "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, Germany, in March. Photo: Patrick Pleul/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk has sold some 22 million Tesla shares worth $3.58 billion, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday.

Details: The Tesla CEO sold the shares in the company over three days, from Monday to Wednesday, per the filings.

The big picture: Filings last month showed Musk had sold at least $3.95 billion worth of Tesla shares since completing his $44 billion takeover of Twitter despite publicly stating twice this year that he didn't plan to sell any more shares in the electric vehicle maker.

