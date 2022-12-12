Elon Musk no longer in top spot on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Elon Musk has fallen from the top spot on Forbes' real-time billionaires list as Tesla’s stock closed down more than 6% Monday.

Why it matters: The dip in Musk's wealth comes as Tesla’s stock has fallen by nearly 60% this year, and more than 25% since his official takeover of Twitter.

Details: Bernard Arnault, CEO of Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH, and his family overtook Musk Monday with a net worth of around $186.2 billion, per Forbes' list.

Musk's net worth dropped to around $181.3 billion.

$181.3 billion. Musk is No. 2 on the list ahead of Gautam Adani. Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett round out the top five.

Forbes' tracker continually updates based on stock price, said Jocelyn Swift, director of corporate communications at Forbes, in an email to Axios.

But the change in net worth for billionaires "is based on the closing numbers at 5 p.m. from the previous day" of trading, Swift said.

Context: Musk’s net worth is taking a huge hit as Tesla investors grow wary about his Twitter ownership on top of Tesla’s issues, Axios' Nathan Bomey writes.

Musk has sold at least $4 billion worth of Tesla stock himself since taking ownership of Twitter.

The big picture: 2022 wasn't exactly a winning year for Musk. His financial bottom line suffered and his personal capital took some shots as well, Axios' Scott Rosenberg writes.

In addition to Tesla's stock drop, there's also a belief that Musk holds lots of crypto, which also had a down year.

Yes, but: Musk is still worth close to $200 billion. That's a lot of money. He'll be OK.

