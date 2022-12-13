IBM to help Japan's big chip push
IBM announced Monday its technology will help power the chipmaking ambitions of Rapidus, a newly formed Japanese company aiming to bring leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing back to that country.
Why it matters: The deal is part of a broader move on the part of governments and chip giants to diversify leading-edge chip production, which today is concentrated in Taiwan and South Korea.
Driving the news: Rapidus will license the 2-nanometer chipmaking process that IBM announced last year, and engineers from both companies will work together as part of a joint development pact.
- The goal is to have Rapidus producing the new chips in Japan by the latter part of the decade.
- Rapidus was established recently by eight major Japanese electronics firms and has already signed deals with other partners.
The big picture: Governments around the world have been rushing to incentivize homegrown chipmaking operations to spur their own economic growth and create more resilient supply chains.
- In the U.S., the Chips and Science Act has helped spur a wave of investment in chip manufacturing, with Intel, TSMC, Samsung and Micron all planning new large-scale operations here.
What they're saying: "It’s absolutely going to be leading-edge technology," IBM Senior VP Dario Gil told Axios.