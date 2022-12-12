Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during an event in Kyiv on Friday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked President Biden for his "unprecedented" support as the U.S. leader highlighted how the U.S. was prioritizing efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense during a phone call Sunday.

The big picture: Zelensky also spoke with the presidents of France and Turkey Sunday as he pushes for more international assistance 10 months into the war, in the face of sustained Russian aerial bombardments that have targeted critical infrastructure and caused widespread blackouts.

Photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky/Twitter

The calls came ahead of an online meeting of G7 leaders and European Union foreign ministers Monday during which they'll discuss hitting the Kremlin with more sanctions and supplying additional weapons to Ukraine.

What they're saying: Biden reaffirmed during his call with Zelensky the continued U.S. commitment to "providing Ukraine with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance, holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and imposing costs on Russia for its aggression," per a White House readout.

"The U.S. is prioritizing efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense through our security assistance, including the December 9 announcement of $275 million in additional ammunition and equipment that included systems to counter the Russian use of unmanned aerial vehicles," according to the White House.

"President Biden also highlighted the November 29 announcement of $53 million to support energy infrastructure to strengthen the stability of Ukraine’s energy grid in the wake of Russia’s targeted attacks."

Meanwhile, Zelensky said in a Telegram post that he thanked Biden during their call for the U.S. providing defense and financial assistance that "not only helps succeed on the battlefield, but also maintains the stability of the Ukrainian economy."

Worth noting: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was asked during her "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday evening how long the U.S. could continue to financially support Ukraine.